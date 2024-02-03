TWITTY & LYNN - A Salute to Conway & Loretta - The Plaza Theatre Glasgow

The Plaza Theatre 115 East Main Street, Glasgow, Kentucky 42141

TWITTY & LYNN - A Salute to Conway & Loretta - The Plaza Theatre Glasgow

The Plaza Theatre, located in the heart of Glasgow, KY, offers live concert events by local, regional and national performing artists.  Since 1934, the Plaza is home to many community, church and civic groups who utilize the beloved venue for concerts, plays, recitals, and graduations.

For more information, please visit historicplaza.com/

Info

The Plaza Theatre 115 East Main Street, Glasgow, Kentucky 42141
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - TWITTY & LYNN - A Salute to Conway & Loretta - The Plaza Theatre Glasgow - 2024-02-03 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - TWITTY & LYNN - A Salute to Conway & Loretta - The Plaza Theatre Glasgow - 2024-02-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - TWITTY & LYNN - A Salute to Conway & Loretta - The Plaza Theatre Glasgow - 2024-02-03 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - TWITTY & LYNN - A Salute to Conway & Loretta - The Plaza Theatre Glasgow - 2024-02-03 19:00:00 ical