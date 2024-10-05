TWITTY & LYNN - A Salute to Conway & Loretta - The Plaza Theatre Glasgow

The duo credits their show’s popularity to the timeless songs of Conway and Loretta — duets like “After the Fire Is Gone” and “You’re the Reason Our Kids Are Ugly” are all in the set, along with Conway and Loretta solo hits like “Hello, Darlin’” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” But they’re also giving audiences a chance to relive a moment in time that ended far too soon: Conway and Loretta stopped touring together full-time in 1981, and Conway died in 1993.

For more information, please call 270-361-2101 or visit historicplaza.com/