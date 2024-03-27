Tales of Old Art Exhibition - Kentucky Museum

Tales of Old Art Exhibition - Kentucky Museum

In partnership with The Mystic Arts Association, this exhibition showcases modern interpretations of mythology and folklore produced by emerging and alternative artists in South Central Kentucky from March 27 to April 20.

For more information, please visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts
270.745.3369
