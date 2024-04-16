Taste of Derby Festival

Tuesday, April 16, 2024

5:30 PM – 8 PM

Start planning NOW to attend this spectacular event at Louisville Slugger Field. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Tickets will go on sale soon.

What’s better than sampling some of Louisville’s best dishes and helping a worthy cause? Not much. Perhaps that’s why each year the turnout increases for the Derby Festival “Taste of Derby Festival.”

All proceeds from the event benefit the Dare to Care Food Bank (contact Dare To Care by calling 502-966-3821).

This is the 23rd year for the Taste of Derby Festival event (and 35th year as a Taste event that supports Dare to Care Food Bank), which features signature dishes from more than 50 of Louisville’s finest restaurants and beverage companies. There is also a bourbon tasting, wine tasting, and a silent auction.

The Taste of Derby Festival has the feel of an upscale cocktail party, but it’s open to the public – as long as tickets are still available. The participating restaurants will offer a selection of signature appetizers, entrees and dessert items. Some of the liquor vendors will feature small-batch brands not commonly available. A Silent Auction returns to the event offering unique items from generous donors.

For more information, please call 800.928.3378 or visit discover.kdf.org/