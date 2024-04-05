Teresa Koester | Gaia's Sentinels - Lexington Arts League

Teresa Koester | Gaia's Sentinels | April 5 - May 24 In 2023, Louisville artist Teresa Koester received an Artist Enrichment Grant from the Kentucky Foundation for Women to create a new body of watercolor landscape paintings, depicting the most sacred or meaningful places held by women she interviewed who steward large tracts of public or private land—be it as a farmer, land manager, scientist, forester or private landowner in Kentucky. The project grew as Teresa asked the first group of land stewards she contacted to then recommend additional women they thought should be included. Each painting will remain in the hands of the land steward who inspired it at the end of this traveling exhibit.Public Gallery Hours

Wednesday 12pm-5pmThursday 12pm-5pmFriday 12pm-5pm Saturday 12pm - 5pm​ Viewings also available by appointment

The Lexington Art League creates opportunities for Lexington area artists and those who appreciate their work. We do this by presenting an engaging and diverse exhibition program, sponsoring public events, providing arts education, and creating productive partnerships with other individuals and organizations.

For more information, please visit lexingtonartleague.org/