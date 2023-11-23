Thanksgiving Dinner at The Galt House

Thursday, November 23, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Leave the cooking to the talented culinary team at Walker’s Exchange and bring the family together for a hearty Thanksgiving meal. Diners can enjoy a variety of traditional dishes including roasted turkey, honey ham, chicken pot pie, pumpkin pie and much more. Walker’s Exchange is located on the 2nd floor of the West Tower of The Galt House Hotel.

Price: $39 for adults; $12 for children 6-12; children under the age of 5 eat for free

For more information, please visit galthouse.com