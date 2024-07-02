That Book Woman at Pioneer Playhouse

That Book Woman, a Kentucky Voices original, will be adapted by Holly Hepp-Galvan, who adapted Angela Correll's GUARDED and GRANTED. THAT BOOK WOMAN, while originally written for young readers, will be a heartfelt and uplifting story set in 1930's Appalachia and geared for all ages. It runs July 2-20.

For more information and for reservations call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.