That Book Woman at Pioneer Playhouse

Pioneer Playhouse 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422

That Book Woman, a Kentucky Voices original, will be adapted by Holly Hepp-Galvan, who adapted Angela Correll's GUARDED and GRANTED.  THAT BOOK WOMAN, while originally written for young readers, will be a heartfelt and uplifting story set in 1930's Appalachia and geared for all ages. It runs July 2-20.

For more information and for reservations call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.

859-236-2747
