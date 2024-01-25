The American Rodeo East Regional Finals - Alltech Arena

As the ultimate high-stakes showdown in western sports nears, talented rodeo athletes will descend upon Lexington’s Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park January 25th – 27th for The American Contender Tournament East Region Finals.

East Coast fans will have the opportunity to cheer on dedicated “Contenders” in addition to professional athletes in the Top 6-20 positions in the 2023 world standings, as they battle it out in hopes of punching their ticket to advance to The American Rodeo in Arlington, Texas to take on the top champions in the sport.

The Alltech Arena is a 5,517-seat multi-purpose arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

For more information, please visit kyhorsepark.com/