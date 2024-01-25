The Art & Science of Mixology -  Living Arts & Science Center Lexington

Living Arts and Science Center 362 North Martin Luther King Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky

  • 5:30 PM  8:00 PM
  • Living Arts and Science Center (map)

Event Details

Enjoy a relaxed & fun evening, exploring the fascinating origins, art & science behind the spirit, Cachaça, with local musicians, a complimentary tasting, and fare created by Chef Jamie Prouten of The Still at Blue Rook Distillery.

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
