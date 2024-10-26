The Avett Brothers at Rupp Arena

Three-time Grammy Award nominees The Avett Brothers made mainstream waves with their critically acclaimed 2009 major label debut, I And Love And You. In 2012, The Carpenter hit #4 on the Billboard Top 200, followed by Magpie And The Dandelion in 2013, which debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200. In 2016, the band was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. The 2017 documentary, May It Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers (co-directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio), chronicles the process of writing 2016’s True Sadness, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Albums, #1 on Rock Albums, #3 on the Billboard 200, and scored 2 Grammy nominations. The film received high praise upon its release theatrically and on HBO, and is currently available on DVD/Blu-Ray/VOD. In 2019, the band released their tenth studio album, Closer Than Together, featuring the single “High Steppin'” which reached #1 on the Americana Radio Singles Chart. The band's latest album, The Third Gleam, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk Albums chart, #1 Rock Albums, and #1 Vinyl Albums, and the single “Victory" hit #1 on the Americana Radio Singles Chart. The Avett Brothers stayed connected to fans amidst the COVID-19 pandemic by playing two sold out drive-in shows at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Swept Away, a musical inspired by and featuring the music of The Avett Brothers, premiered in January 2022 at Berkeley Repertory Theatre to rave reviews from audiences and critics and recently wrapped a limited pre-Broadway engagement at D.C.’s Arena Stage. The band closed out 2023 with their 20th annual hometown New Year's Eve celebration and will be touring across the country for much of this year.

For more information, please call 859.233.4567 or visit rupparena.com/