The Beginning Knot - The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning
to
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning
Macrame Exhibition
The Beginning Knot - The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning
On March 15, 5:00-8:00 PM, stop by the Carnegie Center for LexArts Gallery Hop! Our SkyDome Gallery will feature The Beginning Knot by LaNora F. Long. LaNora's artist talk will commence at 6:00 PM. Light refreshments will be served. All featured pieces will be for sale for the duration of the show. The event is FREE and open to the public.
The Beginning Knot is a macramé exhibition representative of historic Arabic traditions. Long often incorporates found objects within her environment into traditional tapestry, finding inspiration from these additions as well as from “the first knot.”
For more information, please visit carnegiecenterlex.org/