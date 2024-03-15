× Expand Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning Macrame Exhibition

The Beginning Knot - The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

On March 15, 5:00-8:00 PM, stop by the Carnegie Center for LexArts Gallery Hop! Our SkyDome Gallery will feature The Beginning Knot by LaNora F. Long. LaNora's artist talk will commence at 6:00 PM. Light refreshments will be served. All featured pieces will be for sale for the duration of the show. The event is FREE and open to the public.

The Beginning Knot is a macramé exhibition representative of historic Arabic traditions. Long often incorporates found objects within her environment into traditional tapestry, finding inspiration from these additions as well as from “the first knot.”

For more information, please visit carnegiecenterlex.org/