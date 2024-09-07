The Big Four Arts Festival - Louisville

The BIG FOUR™ arts event kicks off festival season every year on the weekend following Labor Day at Big Four® Bridge, Waterfront Park in Louisville, Kentucky

The Big Four Arts Festival has been the most attended (20,000) two-day Event ever held in Louisville at Waterfront Park on the Big Four Bridge Lawn. The weekend following Labor Day, the 8th annual festival, September 7th & 8th 2024, will be held on the lawn which consists of four acres of tree-lined walks overlooking the Ohio River, located at the Big 4 Walking Bridge. The Big 4 Walking Bridge has 25,000 people strolling it each weekend. The Festival is a two-minute drive from downtown Louisville and draws patrons from Southern Indiana as well as Louisville.

Big Four Arts Festival is a ticketed event ($5). Tickets will only be sold at the entrance of the festival and on this website. NO third parties or resellers will be selling tickets. Ticket sales are in support of Bridgehaven Mental Health Services. Bridgehaven Mental Health Services wants to THANK YOU for attending and participating in this EVENT.

The Big Four™ Arts Festival will be in its 8th year in 2024. Surrounded by a beautiful venue with entertainment, food, beverages, and childrens’ activities in a family-friendly atmosphere. Artists are chosen by an independent panel of 3 judges. There will be 150+ quality, juried local and national artists.

For more information, please visit bigfourbridgeartsfestival.com/