The Book of Mormon - The Carson Center Paducah

The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." It’s THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award® winning Best Musical. For more information, visit TheBookOfMormonTour.com.

Contains explicit language.

Presented by Broadway Series Sponsors -Baptist Health and CSI

THE BOOK OF MORMON is a featured production in the 20th Anniversary Season of Broadway at The Carson Center. Sponsors for this Series are Baptist Health Paducah and CSI.

Tickets are currently only available through Subscription.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3QD4w6R.