The Botany of Beer – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens
to
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
The Botany of Beer – In-Person Workshop
The Botany of Beer – In-Person Workshop
$50 – $60 per person.
Yew Dell’s popular “The Botany of…” Series continues with a focus on Beer! Paul Cappiello, Yew Dell’s Executive Director, will lead a deep-dive discussion on the natural history of beer. Participants will meet with a West Sixth brewer to learn about their brewing process, before enjoying a flight of their beers and bar-focused foods.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/