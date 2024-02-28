The Botany of Beer – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

to

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

The Botany of Beer – In-Person Workshop

$50 – $60 per person.

Yew Dell’s popular “The Botany of…” Series continues with a focus on Beer! Paul Cappiello, Yew Dell’s Executive Director, will lead a deep-dive discussion on the natural history of beer. Participants will meet with a West Sixth brewer to learn about their brewing process, before enjoying a flight of their beers and bar-focused foods.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Education & Learning, Parents, Workshops
502.241.4788
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Botany of Beer – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens - 2024-02-28 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Botany of Beer – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens - 2024-02-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Botany of Beer – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens - 2024-02-28 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Botany of Beer – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens - 2024-02-28 18:00:00 ical