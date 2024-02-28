The Botany of Beer – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens The Botany of Beer – In-Person Workshop

The Botany of Beer – In-Person Workshop

$50 – $60 per person.

Yew Dell’s popular “The Botany of…” Series continues with a focus on Beer! Paul Cappiello, Yew Dell’s Executive Director, will lead a deep-dive discussion on the natural history of beer. Participants will meet with a West Sixth brewer to learn about their brewing process, before enjoying a flight of their beers and bar-focused foods.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/