The Brown Hotel’s  Christmas Dinner

The Brown Hotel 335 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

For dinner, The Brown Hotel’s Lobby Bar & Grill will be offering their newly released seasonal menu along with their Christmas special from 5 to 9 p.m. Christmas night. The $55 Christmas dinner special includes roasted prime beef; truffle potato au gratin; crispy Brussel sprouts with blue Stilton cheese; and red wine pan Ju served on the side. 

Reservations are strongly encouraged. For more information or to make reservations, please visit brownhotel.com or call 502.583.1234.

