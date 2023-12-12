The Brown Hotel’s Christmas Dinner

For dinner, The Brown Hotel’s Lobby Bar & Grill will be offering their newly released seasonal menu along with their Christmas special from 5 to 9 p.m. Christmas night. The $55 Christmas dinner special includes roasted prime beef; truffle potato au gratin; crispy Brussel sprouts with blue Stilton cheese; and red wine pan Ju served on the side.

Reservations are strongly encouraged. For more information or to make reservations, please visit brownhotel.com or call 502.583.1234.

For more information, please visit brownhotel.com