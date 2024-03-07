The Cancelled Podcast Tour with Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield - Lexington Opera House

EXTRA! EXTRA! CANCELLED is hitting the stage LIVE! Get up close and personal for a discussion with your favorite co-host besties Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield in these unfiltered, uncut, interactive live shows! After years of growing up under the constant scrutiny of public opinion, social media juggernaut, Tana Mongeau, takes back the mic. Acting as a natural evolution of her acclaimed “storytime” videos, this show offers an intimate look at Mongeau, her meteoric rise to superstardom, and the unavoidable moments of vulnerability that make this cyber-personality all the more human. Brooke Schofield being the brains and voice of reason between the dynamic duo is exactly what the show needed. Brooke, who was born and raised in Arizona, started her academic journey with nursing but discovered her true passions were in LA. After Brooke’s move, she grew a following quickly over social media thanks to her unique and satirical commentary on everyday life. CANCELLED LIVE will not only continue to spill all the tea that you see on their podcast each week, but it will be with no cuts, no bleeping out names… they’ll probably cancel themselves a time or two by saying all the things that they can’t say online. Grab your tickets now so you can be in the room to hear all the things they can only say LIVE!

For more information, please visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/