The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show - Mountain Arts Center Prestonsburg

The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show features a world-class team of dog trainers and their adopted dogs.

As seen on AMERICA’S GOT TALENT, Nickelodeon Unleashed and American Ninja Warrior, these incredible pups have gone from Rescues to Rockstars!

The Canine Stars hope to inspire you to build a stronger bond with your own dog, and please visit your local animal shelter when you are local to bring a new dog into your family. Almost all of our dogs are adopted from shelters, rescue groups or found as strays, and they are all individually owned and loved by their trainers – they are family first!

The Canine Stars was founded in 2012 by Keri Caraher, President.

Keri and Ethan Wilhelm, Vice President, have been performing and competing with their dogs for over 20 years.

www.TheCanineStars.com

Info@TheCanineStars.com

The Mountain Arts Center is State-of-the-Art venue that plays host to National Headlining Acts..

In October of 1996, the MAC hosted its grand opening and the music and cultural fabric of Eastern Kentucky has not been the same since. This beautiful facility houses a 1,044 seat theater, several large meeting rooms, a commercial recording studio, an art gallery, an arts education room and several individual instruction practice rooms.

For more information, please visit macarts.com/