The Chancel Choir of Frankfort Present Handel's Messiah

THE CHANCEL CHOIR of Frankfort First United Methodist Church, under the direction of Josh Golden with guest soloists, orchestra, harpsichord, and pipe organ, will perform Part 1 and Hallelujah of Handel’s masterpiece, Messiah, on December 17 at 5:00 p.m. The concert will be presented in the church's historic sanctuary, 211 Washington Street in the Old Frankfort neighborhood adjacent to the commercial downtown of Kentucky's capital city.

For more information, please visit allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200025894250514