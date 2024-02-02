The Clock Struck One - The Spotlight Playhouse

× Expand Spotlight Clock Struck One

The Clock Struck One

Performed by The Bluegrass Players

Step into a world where every tick of the clock holds a secret! "The Clock Struck One," presented by The Bluegrass Players, weaves a captivating tale of mystery and intrigue with a dash of humor. Uncover hidden truths and witness an ensemble of eclectic characters as they navigate a labyrinth of clues and revelations. This gripping production promises an evening of thrilling entertainment, perfect for those who love a good mystery with a twist of comedy. Don't miss this unique theatrical experience - secure your tickets now and be part of the mystery that unfolds when the clock strikes one!

Performances:

Friday - Jan 26 - 8:00 pm

Saturday - Jan 27 - 8:00 pm

Friday - Feb 2 - 8:00 pm

Saturday - Feb 3 - 8:00 pm

Sunday - Feb 4 - 2:00 pm

For more information, please visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool