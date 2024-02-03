The Clock Struck One - The Spotlight Playhouse
The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403
Clock Struck One
The Clock Struck One
Performed by The Bluegrass Players
Step into a world where every tick of the clock holds a secret! "The Clock Struck One," presented by The Bluegrass Players, weaves a captivating tale of mystery and intrigue with a dash of humor. Uncover hidden truths and witness an ensemble of eclectic characters as they navigate a labyrinth of clues and revelations. This gripping production promises an evening of thrilling entertainment, perfect for those who love a good mystery with a twist of comedy. Don't miss this unique theatrical experience - secure your tickets now and be part of the mystery that unfolds when the clock strikes one!
Performances:
Friday - Jan 26 - 8:00 pm
Saturday - Jan 27 - 8:00 pm
Friday - Feb 2 - 8:00 pm
Saturday - Feb 3 - 8:00 pm
Sunday - Feb 4 - 2:00 pm
For more information, please visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool