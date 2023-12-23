The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show - Lexington

× Expand The Dinner Detective The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show

Experience a one-of-a-kind twist on murder mystery dinner theater with The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show in Lexington! What sets us apart? Well, here, everyone in the room can become a part of the action as the mystery unfolds all around you. Throughout the evening, a dastardly crime will take place, concealed clues will come to light, and our skilled Detectives will guide you in your quest to crack the case. To top it all off, a fantastic Prize Package awaits the Top Sleuth who can provide the most ingenious answer before the killer is revealed! Don't miss out on this interactive and thrilling experience.

October 28, November 11, November 25, December 2, December 9, December 16, December 23, December 31

