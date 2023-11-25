The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show - Thanksgiving Murder Mystery
Embassy Suites Downtown Louisville 501 S. 4th St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
America's largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show is now playing in Louisville, KY! Solve a hilarious mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!
November 25, 2023 @ 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM • Show Script: "The Hollywood Hit"
For more information call 866-496-0535 or visit http://eventvesta.com/events/53198/t/tickets