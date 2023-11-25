The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show - Thanksgiving Murder Mystery

to

Embassy Suites Downtown Louisville 501 S. 4th St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show - Thanksgiving Murder Mystery

America's largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show is now playing in Louisville, KY! Solve a hilarious mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!

November 25, 2023 @ 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM • Show Script: "The Hollywood Hit"

Embassy Suites Louisville Downtown, 501 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40202

For more information call 866-496-0535 or visit http://eventvesta.com/events/53198/t/tickets

Info

Embassy Suites Downtown Louisville 501 S. 4th St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Food & Drink, Theater & Dance
866-496-0535
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show - Thanksgiving Murder Mystery - 2023-11-25 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show - Thanksgiving Murder Mystery - 2023-11-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show - Thanksgiving Murder Mystery - 2023-11-25 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show - Thanksgiving Murder Mystery - 2023-11-25 18:00:00 ical