The Isaacs at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum

The Isaacs have been performing for 50 years this year (2021) After performing as guests for 30 years, The Isaacs were officially inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry on September 14, 2021. In 2020 the Isaacs were inducted into the GMA (Gospel Music Hall of Fame). They have been frequent guests on RFD network’s ‘Larry’s Country Diner’, and also appeared on the Gaither Homecoming Videos and Tours for over 20 years. The Isaacs have won 9 Dove Awards and their latest 3 albums have received Grammy nominations!

For more information, please call 270.926.7891 or visit bluegrasshall.org/live-music-events/concerts/