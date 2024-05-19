The Jungle Book Kids - Spotlight Playhouse

× Expand Spotlight Jungle Book

The Jungle Book Kids

Performed by Spotlight Acting School students ages 4-9

Step into the wild and enchanting world of the jungle with Spotlight Acting School's production of Disney's The Jungle Book Kids! This vibrant and lively adaptation brings the beloved story of Mowgli, Baloo, Bagheera, and the rest of the jungle crew to life on stage. Featuring catchy songs, breathtaking costumes, and stunning performances by talented young actors, this family-friendly show promises an unforgettable adventure into a jungle filled with fun, laughter, and the timeless tales of friendship, courage, and the joy of discovery. Don't miss your chance to be swept away by the magic of the jungle and witness the incredible talent of Spotlight Acting School's young performers. Join us for a journey that will captivate hearts of all ages and celebrate the spirit of imagination and adventure!

For more information, please call 859.756.0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com