Jim Gaffigan: Barely Alive Tour at The Louisville Palace

Jim Gaffigan at The Louisville Palace

Jim Gaffigan is a seven-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, three-time Emmy-winning, top touring performer, and multi-platinum-sellingrecording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life.

A top ten comedian according to Forbes’ 2019 comedy list and top ten earning comedian in Pollstar’s

2022 list, Jim released his 9th stand-up special, Comedy Monster, on Netflix December 2021 which was nominated for a Grammy. He was also recently awarded for being the first comedian to reach one billion streams on Pandora. Gaffigan will release his 10th comedy special this year.

For more information call 800-745-3000 or visit LouisvillePalace.com