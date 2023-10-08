Penn & Teller Present: The Foolers Tour at The Louisville Palace

Penn & Teller Present: The Foolers at The Louisville Palace

The Foolers brings an evening of jaw-dropping illusions curated by Penn & Teller. Celebrating television's #1 rated magic show, this interactive and irreverent evening presents the Fool Us alumni who share the distinction of being among the few who have impressed the pair with mystifying mind magic and hilarious comedic routines. In addition to bringing Vegas-caliber modern magic to cities across the US, master magicians Alex Ramon, Jessica Jane, Matt Donnelly and Vinny Grosso, collectively known as "The Foolers" pay homage to the classic magic of Penn & Teller. Don't miss this chance to see TV's trickiest magicians for an evening of unforgettable fun! Please note: Penn & Teller will not be present at this event. Doors open at 6:00 pm. All sales are final, no refunds or exchanges. Everyone, including babes in arms, must have a ticket. Dates, times, prices & cast are subject to change w/out notice. Check the venue website closer to the event date for the latest information

