The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System at EKU Center for the Arts

The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System

Grades K-8

When the class gets lost on the way to the planetarium, Ms. Frizzle saves the day by blasting into outer space for an epic interplanetary field trip! But when rivalries both old and new threaten to tear the students apart, our young heroes must learn to pull together or risk getting forever lost in the solar system. Hop on the Magic School Bus for a ride in this new musical adaptation based on the original book series published by Scholastic.

Two Showings!

February 2, 2024

9:15 AM

February 2, 2024

11:00 AM

For more information, please visit ekucenter.com/