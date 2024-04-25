The Monk's Road Experience: Heightening Our Senses - Frazier History Museum

× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Join us at the Frazier for a unique, sensory experience with Log Still Distillery; tap your toes to the live music of Kaleb Cecil, a regular in the AMP lineup; taste recipes from Monk’s Road’s new restaurant on Main, and sip on some of the spirits industry’s finest pours. From its inception, Log Still Distillery has brought faith, family, and community together along Monk’s Road in historic Gethsemane, Kentucky. Now, they are opening a high-end restaurant and tasting room, called Monk’s Road Boiler House, right down the street from the Frazier History Museum. To celebrate their arrival in the neighborhood, we’re hosting a party, a Bourbon tasting, and a barrel selection showcasing all that Log Still has to offer. Listen to live music as we discuss Amp’s 2024 concert series and savor great food and outstanding Monk’s Road spirits, culminating with our Frazier barrel selection.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

The Monk’s Road Experience: Heightening Our Senses

Thursday, April 25

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 6 p.m.

Music & Cocktail Hour: 6–7 p.m.

Program: 7–8:30 p.m.

Admission: $45

Admission (Contributor-level Members & Above): $40

Monk’s Road Frazier Single Barrel Bottle: $75

