× Expand Crawl With US Join us for the ultimate Halloween Bar Crawl, where the spooky spirit and good times collide!

The Official Halloween Bar Crawl - Louisville

🎃 👻 Join the Ultimate Halloween Bar Crawl Experience! 🎃 👻

Get ready for a spooktacular night with Crawl With US at The Official 7th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl!

👽 Join Hundreds Of Spooky Crawlers

🍹 2-3 Drinks or Shots Included With Your Ticket

🚫 No Cover At All Bars, Mid Party, & After Party

🏆 $1000 Costume Contest

📷 Professional Photographers

🥤 Custom Crawl With US Stadium Cups (First 400 Check Ins)

📿 Custom Keychain Lanyards With Bottle Openers (First 400 Check Ins)

🍻 Exclusive Drink Specials

🍔 Food Specials at Select Venues

🔥 Awesome After Party

📛 Custom Halloween Badge

🗺️ Access To Our Louisville Pub Crawl Map

_______________________________________

This isn't just any bar crawl—it's the ultimate Halloween party where you and your friends can dress up in your most creative costumes and hit the town for a night you won't forget.

Meet tons of new people, explore some of the best bars in Louisville, and enjoy an electric atmosphere that only Halloween can provide. Our events are always packed with energy and excitement, making them the perfect way to celebrate the spooky season.

Don’t miss out on the hottest Halloween event of the year! Get your tickets now, dress to scare, and let the hauntingly good times roll! 👻

⬇️ Get your tickets NOW before prices go up! ⬇️

www.crawlwith.us/louisville/halloween

_______________________________________

🎃 CHECK IN TIME 4PM - 6PM 🎃

🎃 CRAWL LOCATIONS 4PM - 10PM 🎃

🎃 AFTER PARTY TIME 10PM - 12AM 🎃

_______________________________________

100% CANCELLATION REFUND GUARANTEE

👌If the event is cancelled for any reason, all tickets will be refunded in full! No vouchers, no credits, just your money back in your bank! Guaranteed!

_______________________________________

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

https://www.crawlwith.us/faq

612-460-0094

_______________________________________

🚫 DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE 🚫

We Highly Suggest Using Uber or Lyft To And From The Bar Crawl!

_______________________________________

㉑ ATTENDEES MUST BE 21+ ㉑

Due to the nature of our events, all attendees must be 21+ with a valid government issued ID.