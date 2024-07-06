The POP 2000 Tour at Beaver Dam Amphitheater

The POP 2000 Tour, featuring Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, BBMak, Ryan Cabrera & LFO, is coming to The DAM on Saturday, July 6, 2024. Very Special guest DJ SHAY is direct support and will open the show for this tour date, part of the First United Bank & Trust 2024 Concert Series. Gates will open at 5:30 pm CDT, and the show will start at 7:00 pm.A Password PreSale for tickets begins Friday, January 12, at 9 am CST. To receive the password, simply sign up for the email newsletter at BeaverDamAmp.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public (No password required) on Saturday, January 13, at 9 am CST.Tickets are available as Lower Arena Reserved Tables for Four (4) people, Lower Arena GA seats, ADA, and Lawn GA. Reserved Tables in most sections include dedicated F&B table service and touch-free payment, allowing guests to order food & drinks directly from their phones. Lower Arena GA tickets include seats. All Lower Arena tickets include access to the pit directly in front of the stage. Lawn GA tickets allow guests to bring a small folding chair. Hotel and Shuttle packages are also available.Who says #Throwbacks are reserved for Thursdays? The Pop 2000 Tour delivers the TRL moments that will bring you right back to the early 2000s.

For more information call 270.298.0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/