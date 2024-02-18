The Pirates of Penzance at Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

The Pirates of Penzance

Leap years come around every four years, and for one young pirate it causes mayhem and turmoil in this comedy about being a “slave to duty.” Gilbert’s witty word play coupled with Sullivan’s memorable music make for a rollicking night at the theatre. 

Sung in English with English captions

For more information, please visit kentuckyperformingarts.org/

Info

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - The Pirates of Penzance at Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts - 2024-02-18 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Pirates of Penzance at Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts - 2024-02-18 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Pirates of Penzance at Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts - 2024-02-18 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Pirates of Penzance at Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts - 2024-02-18 14:00:00 ical