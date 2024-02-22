The Pirates of Penzance at Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
×
The Pirates of Penzance
Leap years come around every four years, and for one young pirate it causes mayhem and turmoil in this comedy about being a “slave to duty.” Gilbert’s witty word play coupled with Sullivan’s memorable music make for a rollicking night at the theatre.
Sung in English with English captions
For more information, please visit kentuckyperformingarts.org/
Info
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance