The Play That Goes Wrong - Shelby County Community Theatre

The Play That Goes Wrong, by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer & Henry Shields and directed by Jennifer Starr

Performance dates: May 9-11 and 16-18, 2025

Prepare for uproarious laughter with The Play That Goes Wrong, directed by Jennifer Starr. Brace yourselves for a night of comedy and chaos as the cast navigates through a series of mishaps, promising an unforgettable evening of hilarity.

Shelbyville, KY. (February 20, 2024) — As the Shelby County Community Theatre proudly embarks on its 47th consecutive season, the stage is set for an extraordinary production lineup that promises to captivate audiences and continue the theatre’s longstanding tradition of artistic excellence. From classic tales to side-splitting comedies, this season promises to be a celebration of the dramatic arts. As one of Kentucky’s longest-operating community theatres and one of the few in the Louisville region to remain open after the pandemic, SCCT is proud to present its 2024-2025 season.

For more information, please visit shelbytheatre.org/