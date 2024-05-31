The ROOTS & BOOTS TOUR at Beaver Dam Amphitheater

The ROOTS & BOOTS TOUR, featuring Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye, and Sammy Kershaw, is coming to The DAM on Friday, May 31, 2024. Special guest Deana Carter will also perform and open the show. Gates will open at 5:30 pm, and the show will start at 7:00 pm CDT.A Password PreSale for tickets occurs Thursday, January 18, from 9:00 am until 11:59 pm CST. To receive the password, simply sign up for the email newsletter at BeaverDamAmp.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public (No password required) on Friday, January 19, at 9:00 am CST. “We’re celebrating all things great in ‘90s Country Music on Friday, May 31. Roots & Boots is a power-packed lineup and one of the most entertaining Country Music Tours on the road today. Collin, Aaron, and Sammy perform a non-stop, high-energy show with all the hits and a few surprises. Nashville native Deana Carter will join them on this special evening. Get your tickets early and join us. This will be a good one,” said Heath Eric, Promoter with The Eric Group.Tickets are available as Lower Arena Reserved Tables for Four (4) people, Lower Arena GA seats, ADA, and Lawn GA. Reserved Tables in most sections include dedicated F&B table service and touch-free payment, allowing guests to order food & drinks directly from their phones. Lower Arena GA tickets include seats. All Lower Arena tickets include access to the pit directly in front of the stage. Lawn GA tickets allow guests to bring a small folding chair. Hotel and Shuttle packages are also available.The Roots and Boots Tour offers the rare opportunity to see three of country music's most-adored artists together, with one band, sharing stories and songs. Aaron Tippin ("You've Got To Stand For Something," "Where The Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly"), Sammy Kershaw ("She Don't Know She's Beautiful," "Queen of My Double Wide Trailer"), and Collin Raye ("Love, Me," "My Kind of Girl") headline this year's event. Collectively, they've amassed over 50 top-twenty Billboard hits.Drenched in sun-kissed natural beauty both inside and out, Nashville native Deana Carter didn’t take a seemingly easy route to stardom but instead chose to defy the conventional expectations of the typical Nashville artist blueprint and make her mark. And she did, undeniably taking the industry and fans by storm with her wildly successful multi-platinum international debut “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” more than two decades ago. Anchored by the dreamy super hit ” Strawberry Wine,” Carter showcased her blend of country and retro-rock sprinkled with the folksy singer/songwriter qualities that have garnered Deana Carter well-deserved respect and wild acclaim.

