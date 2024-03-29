The Rainbow Fish - An Undersea Adventure at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

The Rainbow Fish - An Undersea Adventure at SKyPAC

Everybody loves the international bestseller and award-winning book, The Rainbow Fish, with its wonderful message of friendship and belonging. With shiny, multi-colored scales, Rainbow Fish is the most beautiful fish in all of the ocean, and the only one of his (or her!) kind. But when Rainbow Fish refuses to share his vibrant, shimmering scales, the whole ocean seems to turn against the vain creature. Unhappy that no one adores him anymore, the Rainbow Fish seeks out the wise Octopus, who helps him learn that it’s far better to be admired for being kind than for being beautiful.

For more information call  270.904.1880  or visit theskypac.com




270.904.1880
