The Rainbow Fish Musical - The Spotlight Playhouse

× Expand Spotlight Rainbow Fish

The Rainbow Fish Musical

Performed by Spotlight Acting School students age 4-11

Experience the Dazzling World of 'The Rainbow Fish' at Spotlight Acting School!

Join us under the sea for a spectacular journey of friendship, beauty, and self-discovery in our latest production, "The Rainbow Fish". This enchanting play, based on the beloved children's book, brings to life the colorful underwater world with mesmerizing visuals and captivating performances by our talented young actors. Perfect for audiences of all ages, this heartwarming story teaches valuable lessons about sharing and kindness, making it a must-see for families. Don't miss the chance to be part of this magical adventure! Secure your tickets now and let "The Rainbow Fish" leave you and your loved ones spellbound. 🌈🐠🎭

Performances:

Friday - Mar 15 - 6:30 pm

Saturday - Mar 16 - 6:30 pm

Sunday - Mar 17 - 2:00 pm

For more information, please visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool