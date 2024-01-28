The Simon & Garfunkel Story at The EKU Center for the Arts

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

The Simon & Garfunkel Story at The EKU Center for the Arts

The EKU Center is Central Kentucky's premier live entertainment and arts destination, located conveniently off of I-75 in Richmond on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University

For more information call 800.745.3000 or visit LouisvillePalace.com

Info

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music
502-883-5774
Google Calendar - The Simon & Garfunkel Story at The EKU Center for the Arts - 2024-01-28 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Simon & Garfunkel Story at The EKU Center for the Arts - 2024-01-28 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Simon & Garfunkel Story at The EKU Center for the Arts - 2024-01-28 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Simon & Garfunkel Story at The EKU Center for the Arts - 2024-01-28 20:00:00 ical