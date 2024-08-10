The Sky Soul Festival On The Lawn At Waterfront Park

A brand new festival is coming to Waterfront Park's Great Lawn this August for a Saturday of music, art, culture, and community. 🎉 The Sky Soul Festival will take place on August 10th and feature performances by Anthony Hamilton featuring The Ton3s, Keke Wyatt, Dru Hill, and Doug E. Fresh

For more information visit skysoulfest.com or on Facebook