The Thomas Bullitt Survey Expedition, 1773

Appearing in correct period attire as a frontier surveyor, Dennis Medley will give a PowerPoint presentation covering the first official expedition to survey lands in Kentucky. This expedition was authorized by Lord Dunmore, Governor of Virginia, in an effort to begin securing Kentucky lands for settlement and expansion of the Virginia Colony. The presentation covers the native treaties, historical background, and details of the expedition as told from the journals of actual participants. Medley will have original 18th century surveying instruments on display for viewing and examination.

Dennis Medley is a historical re-enactor and researcher who is currently focused on the Kentucky frontier period, with an emphasis on frontier surveying. He is founder of Fincastle County Surveyors, an 18th Century re-enacting group, currently supporting historical events in the eastern United States. In the modern period, Dennis is the CEO of PMC Regional Hospital, located in New Albany, IN. His office is located on Grant Line Road in New Albany, which is the western boundary of the land grant surveyed by Gen. George Rodgers Clark for his former regiments.

