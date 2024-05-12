The Three Musketeers - Leeds Center for the Arts

All for one and one for all! This adaptation is based on the timeless swashbuckler by Alexandre Dumas, a tale of heroism, treachery, close escapes, and above all, honor.

The story, set in 1625, begins with D’Artagnan, who sets off for Paris in search of adventure. Along with D’Artagnan goes Sabine, his sister, the quintessential tomboy. Sent with D’Artagnan to attend a convent school in Paris, she poses as a young man – D’Artagnan’s servant – and quickly becomes entangled in her brother’s adventures. Soon after reaching Paris, D’Artagnan encounters the greatest heroes of the day – Athos, Porthos, and Aramis, the famous musketeers – and he joins forces with his heroes to defend the honor of the Queen of France. In so doing, he finds himself in opposition to the most dangerous man in Europe, Cardinal Richelieu. Even more deadly is the infamous Countess de Winter, known as Milady, who will stop at nothing to exact revenge on D’Artagnan – and Sabine – for their meddlesome behavior. Little does Milady know that the young girl she scorns, Sabine, will ultimately save the day.

