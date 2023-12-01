The Town & Gown Holiday Concert - Murray State
The Town & Gown Holiday Concert
The Town & Gown Holiday Concert will take place on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Murray, Kentucky. The Town & Gown Chorale will be led by Dr. Bradley Almquist, director of choral activities and professor of music, while the Town & Gown Community Band will be led by Dr. Brent Johnson, director of university bands. The group will perform a mixture of traditional and modern holiday songs.
Special to the concert this year, the Murray Elementary School Chorus will be part of the presentation.
