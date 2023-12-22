The Tradewater Brewing Co. Ugly Christmas Sweater Party

× Expand Tradewater Brewing Company Tradewater Brewing Company

1st Annual Tradewater Ugly Christmas Sweater Party

Join Tradewater Brewing Company for their 1st Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater party!

Come prepared with your best Ugly Christmas Sweater for a chance to win prizes. Brewery opens at 4pm and it gets ugly at 5pm.

Jus’ Burgers will be the food truck that evening for those of you needing your burger fix before Christmas dinner.

For more information, please visit on Facebook