× Expand Rae Bruce The Trestle at Pope Lick Creek poster

The Trestle at Pope Lick Creek - Capitol Arts Center

Join Bowling Green's new and emerging community theatre group, Popelick Productions, with their debut production of The Trestle at Popelick Creek by Kentucky-born playwright Naomi Wallace! This play is inspired by the real-life Popelick Trestle Bridge located in Louisville, Kentucky.

The 7:10 train rattles through a small, rural town battered by the Great Depression. Two teenagers play a dangerous game of “chicken,” racing the 153-ton engine across a narrow railroad bridge. The Trestle at Pope Lick Creek is a dark drama that explores generational trauma, hopeless economic situations in rural communities, sexuality, and the bizarreness of the human imagination.

This production may not be suitable for audiences under 18.

For more information, please visit http://capitolbg.org/get-tickets/