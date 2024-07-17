× Expand Hermitage Farm The Whiskey Files - Elizabeth McCall

The Whiskey Files - Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall

$65 per person.

Hermitage Farm welcomes Elizabeth McCall, the master distiller from Woodford Reserve. The evening promises a guided tasting of flagship Woodford products alongside an exciting Barn8 Single Barrel Release. Listen as Elizabeth and her team shed light on what sets their brand and products apart. Tickets are limited to ensure an intimate setting for all attendees.

Elizabeth McCall serves as the Master Distiller for Woodford Reserve, overseeing new product development and innovations. A Certified Specialist of Spirits (CSS) and the second generation of her family in the spirits industry, Elizabeth began her career in 2009 as a sensory expert in the quality department at Brown-Forman, Woodford Reserve’s parent company. With a Master’s Degree from the University of Louisville, Elizabeth has held various roles within the industry, culminating in her appointment as Master Distiller in 2023, succeeding the legendary Chris Morris.

This event will take place in the Stud Barn at Hermitage Farm on Wednesday, July 17th at 6 0pm. Your ticket purchase includes admission to an hour long panel with Elizabeth McCall, pours of two Woodford products specially selected by Elizabeth, as well as the opportunity to interact with some of our resident horses. You will also be given exclusive early access to purchase bottles of the new Woodford Barn8 Single Barrel.

For more information call (502) 398-9289 or visit http://touroldham.com/calendar/