The Whiskey Files with Nic Christiansen at Hermitage Farm

Whiskey Files featuring Nic Christiansen

Barn8 on Hermitage Farm · Goshen, KY

Join us as we welcome Nic Christiansen, Manager of Blending Operations, from Barrell Craft Spirits. The evening promises a guided tasting of flagship Barrell Craft products while you listen to Nic and her team shed light on what distinguishes their brand. Tickets are limited to ensure an intimate setting for all attendees.

About the speaker:

Nic Christiansen joined Barrell Craft Spirits in 2019 after serving as the Beverage Director at Louisville’s Butchertown Grocery, where she curated an extensive bar program featuring creative cocktails, bourbon tasting menus, and over 25 hand-selected single barrels from around the country. Nic is an Executive Bourbon Steward, Level 1 Sommelier, and a former U.S. Bartenders Guild board member. She has also shared her expertise on Top Chef, educating judges and contestants about cocktails. Nic oversees blending operations, single barrel, and private release programs at Barrell Craft Spirits. Her discerning palate is integral to developing and evaluating preliminary blends for all products, and she manages the logistics of scaling up batches from the lab to the production floor, all while crafting exciting new blends for future barrel releases.

About the event:

This event will take place in our Stud Barn at Hermitage Farm on Wednesday, November 20th at 6:00pm. Your ticket purchase includes admission to an hour long panel with Nic Christiansen, pours of two Barrell Craft products specially selected by Nic, as well as the opportunity to interact with some of our resident horses.

For more information call 502.398.9289 or visit hermitagefarm.com