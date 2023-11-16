The Whole Town’s Talking at Murray State University

The Department of Global Languages and Theatre Arts at Murray State University celebrates its 100th anniversary of theatre by presenting “The Whole Town’s Talking,” last performed in 1924-1925. “The Whole Town’s Talking” was written by Anita Loos and John Emerson.

The show will be presented Nov. 16-18 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 19 at 2:30 p.m. in the Robert E. Johnson Theatre, located on the first floor of Price Doyle Fine Arts at Murray State University. The cost is $15 per ticket and all seating is general admission. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the tickets tab at murraystate.edu/theatre or by visiting universe.com, and in the search bar, type “Murray State.” Individuals with special needs or requests can contact the department’s office at 270-809-4421 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, please visit murraystate.edu.