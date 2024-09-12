× Expand Shelby County Theatre

The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition - Shelby County Community Theatre

The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition, by L. Frank Baum, Harold Arlen, and E.Y. Harburg and directed by Emily Kees

Performance dates: September 5-8 and 12-15, 2024

Families are in for a treat with The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition, a magical journey down the yellow brick road directed by Emily Kees. The enchanting classic promises to capture the hearts of young and old alike, bringing the timeless story of Dorothy and her friends to life with youthful energy and creativity.

Shelbyville, KY. (February 20, 2024) — As the Shelby County Community Theatre proudly embarks on its 47th consecutive season, the stage is set for an extraordinary production lineup that promises to captivate audiences and continue the theatre’s longstanding tradition of artistic excellence. From classic tales to side-splitting comedies, this season promises to be a celebration of the dramatic arts. As one of Kentucky’s longest-operating community theatres and one of the few in the Louisville region to remain open after the pandemic, SCCT is proud to present its 2024-2025 season.

For more information, please visit shelbytheatre.org/