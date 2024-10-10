The Ghostly World: Paranormal Investigator John Kachuba - McCracken County Public Library

The Ghostly World

with award-winning author and paranormal investigator John Kachuba

Thursday October 10, 2024

5:30 -6:30 PM. 

Co-Sponsored by Kentucky Humanities 

John Kachuba, aka The Ghosthunter, investigates haunted locations throughout the United States and interviews people who have had paranormal encounters.

Education & Learning, History
