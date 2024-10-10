The Ghostly World: Paranormal Investigator John Kachuba - McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
×
The Ghostly World: Paranormal Investigator John Kachuba - McCracken County Public Library
The Ghostly World
with award-winning author and paranormal investigator John Kachuba
Thursday October 10, 2024
5:30 -6:30 PM.
Co-Sponsored by Kentucky Humanities
John Kachuba, aka The Ghosthunter, investigates haunted locations throughout the United States and interviews people who have had paranormal encounters.
All programs are free and open to the public
For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net
Info
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Education & Learning, History