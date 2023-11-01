Theodore Sedgwick Distinguished Lecture Series – Reintegrating the Formerly Incarcerated: Real Talk with Respect - The Filson Historical Society

Theodore Sedgwick Distinguished Lecture Series – Reintegrating the Formerly Incarcerated: Real Talk with Respect

Reception, 4:30-5:30 pm; Lecture, 5:30-6:30 pm

Presented by the University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute in collaboration with the Filson Historical Society.

Charlie Grady, a retired, highly decorated law enforcement agent and current founder/CEO of the non-profit organization Hang Time, will discuss how his unique brand of community service has changed the lives of thousands of formerly incarcerated Connecticut residents and their families impacted by the criminal justice system.

The presentation will focus on giving voice to the formerly incarcerated, who are often voiceless in our society. It will also stress the importance of creating unique ways to help bridge the gap between law enforcement and all community members through community integration meetings. It will also explain how additional programs were spawned by recognizing the gaps in needed services of troubled members of our communities. Lastly, it will focus on the long-term ripple effect of the grassroots non-profit organization Hang Time. The program is scalable and is needed in every community across the country.

Charlie Grady has spent over forty years working in and around the criminal justice system in Connecticut and around the country. During his career he was officially assigned to work with task forces at the FBI, DEA, CT State Police and US Marshall Service all simultaneously. Today he uses his experience in state, local and federal service to help change the lives of justice-system impacted people of Connecticut through his multiple non-profit programs through the Hang Time Organization he founded in 2014. His unique brand and approach to helping formerly incarcerated persons integrate back into society will soon be replicated in other states.

For more information, please visit filsonhistorical.org/