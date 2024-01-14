Tom Papa - Lexington Opera House

With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country, finding success as an actor, host, and author, in film, TV, radio, and podcasts as well as on the live stage.

The comedian has had 5 highly-rated stand-up specials on Netflix including his most recent Netflix special, What A Day! The special was taped at the iconic Wilbur Theatre in Boston. His other critically acclaimed specials include Human Mule, Freaked Out, and Tom Papa Live in New York City, two of which were directed by Rob Zombie.

As a writer, Tom’s credits include the Rob Zombie film, The Haunted World of El Superbeasto, the Jerry Seinfeld film, Bee Movie, and the TV series Red Oaks.

When not touring the country, Tom lives in Los Angeles with his wife, two daughters, a cat, and a dog where he spends most of his time writing and baking bread.

For more information, please visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/